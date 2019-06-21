The imprisoned leader of the PKK terrorist group, Abdullah Ocalan, called on supporters of the opposition HDP party to remain politically neutral ahead of a local election in Istanbul this weekend, suggesting they should abstain, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The governing AK Party's Binali Yildirim and the main opposition CHP's Ekrem Imamoglu are vying for the Istanbul mayor’s seat again after the Supreme Election Council (YSK) ordered a rerun of the March 31 Istanbul polls.

HDP's former leader Selahattin Demirtas, who is imprisoned on terror charges, had declared support for Imamoglu, earlier this week.

"The democratic alliance approach of the HDP should not be a part of current election discussions. The importance of the democratic alliance is that it (...) insists in its neutral position," Ocalan was quoted as saying by academic Ali Kemal Ozcan, who visited him on Thursday.