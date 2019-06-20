The US Senate on Thursday voted to block billions of dollars in military sales to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries, rejecting President Donald Trump's decision to sidestep Congress' review of such deals by declaring an emergency over Iran.

The vote was 53-45 for the first and second resolutions of disapproval, out of 22 filed to cover 22 different military sales valued at a total $8.1 billion, well below the 67 votes needed to overcome Trump's promised veto.

A third vote, covering the remaining 20 resolutions as a group, ended with a narrower 51-45 margin.

Backers of the resolutions, led by Democrat Bob Menendez and Republican Lindsey Graham, said they wanted to send a bipartisan message to Saudi Arabia that Washington is not happy about human rights abuses, including the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Turkey.