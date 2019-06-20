CAIRO — The Egyptian media has come under intense criticism for its coverage of former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi's sudden and mysterious death earlier this week.

Egypt's prominent newspapers downplayed the news, casting it to the inside pages, and TV news anchors either skim-read it or gaslighted their audiences by demonising the departed leader.

They also did not mention the country's first democratically-elected leader by his former title and preferred to name him with his name and surname.

Amidst a climate of one-sided and controlled media narratives, Morsi's death has certainly caused ripples in Egyptian society, triggering a passive debate about the overall security scenario, as well as human and prisoners’ rights and free speech. Even those Egyptians who opposed Morsi's reforms as well as Muslim Brotherhood are speaking in whispers, expressing their regret and resignation against the manner in which the former leader was treated in prison and then allowed to die in a courtroom without any immediate medical help.

"We all know that Morsi died due to medical negligence and worsening detention conditions, meanwhile former president Mubarak was receiving proper medical attention," said Egypt's prominent political activist Esraa Abdel Fattah, who has been a vocal critic of Morsi's ideological platform, the Muslim Brotherhood.

"Disputes between people should not conclude with death and it is improper to insult deceased individuals even when we had our political or ideological differences with them," she added.

Gamal Eid, Executive Director of the Arabic Network for Human Rights Information, echoed a similar view saying: “To speak up against the oppression imposed on another human being doesn't mean that you agree with them politically."

Eid said that workers in the field of human rights are well aware of the situation of detainees in Egyptian prisons when it comes to medical treatment, solitary confinement, and preventative detention.

"It is the role of every legal activist and lawyer to demand a halt to the slow murder in Egyptian prisons and the torture of political prisoners," Eid said.

Ever since Morsi was ousted by a military coup in 2013, independent media in Egypt has largely been silenced with coercion and intimidation. At least 32 journalists are currently jailed and prominent leaders from the opposing Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Freedom and Justice Party are either languishing in Egyptian jails or have been forced into exile.

Therefore, the media glossing over Morsi's death did not come as a surprise for Egyptian people. With the exception of the Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper, which featured the news on its front page, all printed editions of Egyptian newspapers relegated it to the third or even fourth pages.

"No one is grieving, no one at all"