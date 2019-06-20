Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar emphasised the importance of mutual respect and friendship based on dialogue to find solutions to problems, in a response letter written to Acting US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, a Turkish Defense Ministry statement said.

“The letter reiterated the discomfort from the style and approach that was not in line with the spirit of alliance,” the statement said.

Earlier this month, Shanahan had sent a letter to Akar in which he said Washington will cut short a training programme on F-35 fighter jets for Turkish pilots over "safety concerns."

Tensions between the US and Turkey have been increasing in recent months over Ankara’s purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defence systems.

According to Washington, the purchasing of S-400 by Turkey will jeopardise the F-35 fighter jet programme.

The US also has long been threatening Turkey with sanctions if it completed the S-400 sale.

According to a Turkish Defense Ministry source, who spoke to TRT World: “The control of both F-35 and S400 issues are in Turkey’s hands.”

What is next?

The ministry official said Turkey was still optimistic that the aircraft will come to Turkey although there may be a delay in their receipt.

The source said Turkey would receive the planes because it was in a partnership agreement with other partners.

“We have fulfilled all our obligations exactly up to the point,” the source continued.

“Turkey’s leading defence companies are producing sub-systems for this project,” the source added, emphasising Turkey’s role in the F-35 programme.