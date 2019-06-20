Syrian regime bombardment killed at least 14 civilians, including two rescue workers in an ambulance and seven children, in embattled north-west Syria on Thursday, a Britain-based war monitor said.

The children were killed in various areas of the opposition-run Idlib province, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

A regime air strike targeted an ambulance in the town of Maaret al Noman, killing two rescue workers inside, in the latest deadly bombardment on the wider region.

A photographer at the scene saw a destroyed ambulance and rescuers carrying a wounded survivor from the vehicle.

The Benefsej aid organisation said two of its workers had been killed.

"It was a direct targeting of the ambulance, killing two" aid workers, said Fouad Issa, a member of the charity's management board.

A woman also died in the ambulance while she was being transported for treatment, he added.

Regime bombardment killed at least 17 civilians in Idlib on Wednesday.