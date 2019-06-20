TÜRKİYE
War sees many Syrians find refuge in Turkey
According to the UNHCR, Turkey is hosting the largest number of refugees in the world for the fifth consecutive year. Out of the 3.7 million refugees, only 3.5 percent of them actually live in camps, the rest are spread out across the country.
A general view of Nizip refugee camp, near the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey. November 30, 2016. / Reuters Archive
June 20, 2019

Nizip's refugee camp in south-west Turkey accommodates nearly 4,000 people and includes a hospital, pharmacy, school and social centre.

Last year, 71 million people worldwide were forced out of their homes by violence or persecution. This includes refugees, asylum-seekers and internally displaced persons. 

According to the report by UNHCR released on Wednesday, a day ahead of World Refugee Day, Syrian refugees are higher in number than any other country, with 6.7 million.

Turkey hosts some 4 million of the nearly 25 million global refugee population.

TRT World's Yasin Ekin reports from Nizip refugee camp.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
