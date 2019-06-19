North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang on Thursday during a historic visit to burnish an uneasy alliance, with the two men each facing challenges of their own with US President Donald Trump.

With the North's nuclear negotiations with the US at a standstill, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told his country's key diplomatic supporter and main provider of trade and aid that he was "willing to be patient," Chinese state media reported, but wanted "the parties concerned" to meet him halfway.

Chinese state media also reported that Xi told Kim the international community expects the US and North Korea to restart a productive dialogue.

State broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as saying the situation on the Korean Peninsula "concerns the peace and stability of the region."

"In the past year, the peninsular issue has seen bright prospects for resolution through dialogue and won the recognition and expectation of the international community," Xi said, apparently referring to meetings between Kim and President Donald Trump in Singapore and Vietnam that failed to produce solid results. Those talks are now stalled.

Describing the issue as "highly complex and sensitive," Xi said his government is willing to play a constructive role in the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

Xi arrived for a two-day state visit to North Korea earlier on Thursday morning, where he held talks with Kim about the stalled negotiations with Washington over North Korea's nuclear weapons.

China's official Xinhua news agency reported that Xi was accompanied by his wife, Peng Liyuan, and several Communist Party officials. He is the first Chinese president to visit North Korea in 14 years.

The summit comes as both Xi and Kim are locked in separate disputes with the United States — Xi over trade and Kim over his nuclear weapons.