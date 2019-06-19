A Nairobi court on Wednesday found three men guilty of abetting Somali militants who carried out a 2015 attack on Garissa University in northeast Kenya in which 148 people were killed.

A fourth individual was acquitted, Judge Francis Andayi said, adding that sentencing will be handed down on July 3.

The April 2, 2015 attack was carried out by four gunmen from Al Shabab, a Somali militant group linked to Al Qaeda.

Most of those who died were students, who were slain in their dormitories or rounded up and executed in a hall of residence.

The assailants first separated the victims according to their religion, letting Muslims go but keeping the others, most of whom were Christians.

It was the second-bloodiest terror attack in Kenya's history, surpassed only by Al Qaeda's bombing of the US embassy in Nairobi in 1998, which killed 213 people. That attack was claimed by Al Qaeda.

Andayi said the three – Kenyans Mohamed Ali Abikar, Hassan Aden Hassan and Rashid Charles Mberesero, a Tanzanian – "were members of the Al Shabab terrorist group whose members carried out the attack."

Prosecutors had proven "beyond reasonable doubt" that "they knew the plot," he said, but did not give further details of the alleged conspiracy.

The three convictions are the first to result from a long-running investigation and prosecution.