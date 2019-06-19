Sixteen years after the European Union committed itself to the European future of its southeastern edge, only two former Yugoslav republics — Slovenia and Croatia — managed to join the bloc.

The accession process remains very slow, and the remaining aspirant countries in the Balkans are decades away from membership, and that's an optimistic prospect. As only a minority of citizens in the EU support further enlargement, membership seems uncertain for many countries in the Balkans.

At the Thessaloniki summit 16 years ago, the European Council declared: “The future of the Balkans is within the European Union.” This political commitment was a clear promise, which provided a strong incentive for those societies. However, that promise is still unfulfilled, if not broken.

Instead of accelerating enlargement, the EU’s strategy appears to have slowed the process down further. The isolation of Kosovo, even after fulfilling all outstanding requirements and waiting for visa liberalisation to happen, is not what a promising strategy looks like, considering that actual membership is decades away and visa-free travel is the only incentive for further reform at the moment.

There is a similar stalling with North Macedonia, after the EU failed to set a date for starting accession talks in June, which may jeopardise the government in Skopje which has staked its entire credibility on resolving the name dispute by adding the qualifier ‘North’ to its name and moving forward towards NATO and the EU.

Creeping Euroscepticism

Opinion polls show growing scepticism among citizens in the EU towards further enlargement of the Union. More people oppose enlargement than support it.

This reflects the EU’s internal political debate which is stained by citizens’ perceptions of high levels of immigration, especially after the 2015 migration crisis, in which hundreds of thousands entered the EU via the route in southeast Europe.

At the Sofia summit last year, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that there will be no enlargement before the Union itself is reformed.