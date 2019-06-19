An independent UN human rights expert investigating journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing on Wednesday had recommended an investigation into the possible role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, citing "credible evidence."

The 101-page report released by Agnes Callamard into the October killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul calls on UN bodies or Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "demand" a follow-up criminal investigation.

Turkey said on Wednesday it backed the UN expert report calling for those involved in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be held accountable.

"Strongly endorse #UN Rapporteur @AgnesCallamard's recommendations for elucidating Khashoggi's murder&holding those responsible accountable," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

Callamard noted the "extreme sensitivity" of considering the criminal responsibility of the crown prince, as well as Saud Alqahtani, a senior adviser to the Saudi royal court who has not been charged.

"No conclusion is made as to guilt," she wrote of the two men. "The only conclusion made is that there is credible evidence meriting further investigation, by a proper authority, as to whether the threshold of criminal responsibility has been met."

She wrote that there was "no reason why sanctions should not be applied against the Crown Prince and his personal assets" — noting that sanctions regimes have been put in place in the past even before guilt was determined.