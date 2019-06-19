A wanted PKK terrorist has been neutralised in eastern Bitlis province, its governorship said on Wednesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a written statement, the governorship said the terrorist was identified as Serif Yakut, codenamed Ali Piling, and was neutralised on Monday in an operation carried out by the provincial gendarmerie command in Kayadag village.

The terrorist was in the red category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list, the statement said, adding he was sought with around $686,000 (4 million Turkish lira) bounty on his head.

Another wanted PKK terrorist code-named Eren Karker was neutralised on Sunday in the eastern province of Bitlis.