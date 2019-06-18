WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gunmen 'kill' 41 people in new Mali massacre
Assailants strike two ethnic Dogon villages of Yoro and Gangafani 2, a local mayor says, a week after some 100 villagers were killed in Sobane-Kou village, part of ethnic reprisal attacks plaguing central Mali.
Gunmen 'kill' 41 people in new Mali massacre
The tit-for-tat violence in recent months has largely pitted Dogon hunters against Fulani herders. / TRTWorld
By Mostafa Rachwani
June 18, 2019

Unidentified gunmen on motorbikes attacked two villages in central Mali, killing at least 41 people in a part of the country where ethnic reprisal attacks have surged in recent months, a local mayor said on Tuesday.

The attacks on Monday evening on the villages of Yoro and Gangafani 2 compound a dire security situation in central Mali, where ethnic militias regularly slaughter civilians from rival groups and militants are also active.

Victims mostly ethnic Dogons

The victims of Monday's raids were mostly ethnic Dogons, said Issiaka Ganame, the mayor of Yoro, where 24 people were killed. Another 17 died in Gangafani 2.

"About 100 unidentified armed men circulating on motos all of a sudden invaded Yoro and fired on the population," Ganame told Reuters news agency. 

"Then they descended on the village of Gangafani 2, which is about 15 km (9 miles) away."

The tit-for-tat violence in recent months has largely pitted Dogon hunters against Fulani herders. Attackers believed to be Fulani raided a Dogon village last week, killing at least 100 people.

RECOMMENDED

In March, suspected Dogon militiamen killed more than 150 Fulani in two villages in central Mali, one of the worst acts of bloodshed in the country's recent history.

Government struggles to contain militias 

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's government has vowed to disarm the militias but has struggled to do so. The groups are looked to for security by local communities who do not trust the government to protect them.

On Tuesday, two labour unions representing civil servants called on state administrators in the Mopti region, where most of the attacks have occurred, to leave their posts and decamp to the regional capital due to death threats.

"President Keita said he was going to disarm all the militias. We take note and await the disarmament of the militias and implementation of protection measures," said Ousmane Christian Diarra, secretary-general of the National Syndicate of Civil Administrators.

French forces intervened in Mali, a former French colony, in 2013 to push back a militant advance from the north. 

But the militants have since regrouped and use northern and central Mali as launchpads to stage attacks across the region and stoke tensions among different communities.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says