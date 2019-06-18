At the age of 67, Mohammed Morsi, the fifth president of Egypt, died in a Cairo courtroom.

Many politicians and policymakers in the West disliked Morsi, considering him an ‘Islamist’ dictator in the making.

However, for millions of Arabs and the wider Muslim world, Morsi was seen as Egypt’s first elected leader, who was overthrown in a coup by the military on July 3, 2013, to which the West mostly turned a blind eye.

While Morsi faced daily and constant interference and public statements from Western leaders who hawkishly analysed his every move, General Abdel Fattah el Sisi, who overthrew Egypt’s first democratically elected president, has fared much better.

Sisi became president in June 2014 and unlike his deposed predecessor has been met with much stronger backing from Egypt’s western allies, than was ever afforded to Egypt’s first democratically elected leader.

This was most evident when European leaders attended a summit in Egypt this February as the Sisi regime carried out the political executions of opponents.

Morsi’s making

Born in 1951, in a village north of Cairo to a conservative farming family, Morsi was the eldest of five brothers. His humble beginnings held little clue of what lay in store for him.

Morsi would recall later how his father would take him to school on a donkey, which paid-off in the long run as he went on to excel at school and attend engineering faculty of Cairo University, which eventually led him to the University of California to pursue a PhD.

While at Cairo University, Morsi was shaped by the Islamic political milieu, which also influenced his world view. Egypt in the 1960s and 1970s was in a state of flux with unsuccessful wars against Israel and Gamal Abdel Nasser’s Pan-Arabism showing signs of weakness as new conservative ideas started coming to the fore.

Morsi’s affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood, a social, political and an Islamically faith-based movement, stretches back decades.

After coming back from the US, working for NASA and as an accomplished engineer in precision metal surfaces, Morsi took a post at Zagazig University, becoming head of the department.

Political ascension

Morsi’s first foray into politics was in 2000 when he ran for the Egyptian parliament as an independent. The Muslim Brotherhood was banned under Hosni Mubarak’s regime and could not set up a party or field candidates as a group.

His political experience in parliament would later help him to run for national politics.

The future democratically elected president of Egypt was also part of the Guidance Office of the Muslim Brotherhood, which steered the movement. Known for his loyalty, Morsi’s rise within the Muslim Brotherhood made him a trustworthy and reliable person when the Arab Spring happened.

As protests swept the Mubarak regime, which had clung to power for 30 years, the Muslim Brotherhood was initially cautious. The movement and its members had experienced brutal crackdowns before - the movement’s cautiousness stemmed from a bitter past.

The young people of the movement, who had not lived through such violence in the past, were less cautious, joining the protests and later pulling the Muslim Brotherhood leadership to the side the people.

The military regime that took over after Mubarak quickly set about arresting the leadership of the group.

On January 28 2011, the military regime, fearing the organisational prowess of the Muslim Brotherhood, arrested 24 of its leaders, only for them to break out of the jail two days later. It is primarily this episode that would be used against Morsi.

The unlikely leader

As the Arab Spring unfolded, the Muslim Brotherhood, with its strong grassroots networks, organisational capacity and its perceived honesty, meant that it was quickly able to capitalise on the new more open political environment in Egypt.