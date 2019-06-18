Facebook Inc revealed plans on Tuesday to launch a cryptocurrency called "Libra," the latest development in its effort to expand beyond social networking and move into e-commerce and global payments.

Facebook has linked with 28 partners in a Geneva-based entity called the Libra Association, which will govern its new digital coin, set to launch in the first half of 2020, according to marketing materials and interviews with executives.

Facebook has also created a subsidiary called Calibra, which will offer digital wallets to save, send and spend Libras.

Calibra will be connected to Facebook's messaging platforms Messenger and WhatsApp, which already boast more than a billion users.

'Freedom, justice, and money'

The Menlo Park, California-based company has big aspirations for Libra, but consumer privacy concerns or regulatory barriers may present significant hurdles.

Facebook hopes it will not only power transactions between established consumers and businesses around the globe but offer unbanked consumers access to financial services for the first time.

The name "Libra" was inspired by Roman weight measurements, the astrological sign for justice and the French word for freedom, said David Marcus, a former PayPal executive who heads the project for Facebook.

"Freedom, justice, and money, which is exactly what we're trying to do here," he said.

Facebook shares were the most actively traded across US exchanges in pre-market trading, gaining 2.6 percent to $194.

Facebook also appears to be betting it can squeeze revenue out of its messaging services through transactions and payments, something already happening on Chinese social apps like WeChat.

Public backlash