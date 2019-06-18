The head of the UN food agency accused Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday of diverting food from the war-torn country's hungriest people and threatened to suspend food aid later this week unless they immediately implement registration and monitoring agreements.

David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program, told the UN Security Council that the agency in late 2018 uncovered "serious evidence that food was being diverted and going to the wrong people" in the capital of Sanaa and other Houthi-controlled areas.

As examples, he said up to 60 percent of beneficiaries at seven centres in Sanaa "confirmed they had not received any assistance" and 33 percent of respondents in the rebels' northern stronghold of Saada received no food in April.

He said WFP has insisted on — and the Houthis finally agreed to — registration and biometric identification of beneficiaries and monitoring in December and January, but the agency has faced roadblocks ever since in implementing the agreements.

Beasley said he wrote to Houthi authorities again asking for action, not words.

"If we do not receive these assurances, then we will be gin a phased suspension of food assistance, most likely towards the end of this week," he said.

The Associated Press reported Dec. 31 that armed factions on both sides of the conflict were stealing much-needed food aid, diverting it to their fighters or reselling it for profit. Some groups are blocking deliveries to communities they view as their enemies, AP found. WFP confirmed the report.

On Jan. 1, the Houthis said they were "surprised" by the WFP's accusations and accused the food agency of taking sides in the war.

Beasley told the council Monday that the diversions were mainly in Houthi areas.

When there are reports in government-controlled areas, he said, "we receive cooperation to address issues."

Mohammed Ali al Houthi, a rebel leader, accused the WFP of sending expired food to Yemen. He demanded the agency distribute cash rather than their "corrupted food," according to the Houthi-run al Masirah TV.