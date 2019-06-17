Egypt's state TV on Monday said the country's overthrown president Mohamed Morsi collapsed during a court session and died.

State TV said the 67-year-old Morsi, who hailed from Egypt's now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, was attending a session in his trial on espionage charges when he blacked out and died.

"He was speaking before the judge for 20 minutes then became very animated and fainted. He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he later died," a judicial source said.

His body was taken to a hospital in Cairo, state TV said.

The request to bury the body of Morsi to his family cemetery was rejected by the Egyptian authorities.

Egyptian office of the prosecution announced that the body of Morsi was already buried shortly after pronounced him dead, Anadolu Agency says.

There were six alleged crimes against the former leader, including escaping from prison during Egypt's 2011 popular uprising and conspiring with foreign powers during his tenure. Last year, Hosni Mubarak appeared in court to give testimony against Morsi on mass jailbreak charges and he failed to answer most questions claiming that he needed permission from the Sisi government and the military.

The country's interior ministry announced a state of high alert after the announcement of Morsi's death, local media reported.

Here is a look at his political career.

Morsi said he was a 'patriot' before death

A defence lawyer said Morsi spoke for around five minutes during a court appearance before collapsing inside the cage he was held in and dying.

Kamel Mandour, a member of the imprisoned leader's defence team, said Morsi "was very calm and organised. He summarised our argument in three to five minutes. He insisted on a special tribunal as he is the president of the republic."

Mandour said that the former president, on trial for espionage, refused to reveal state secrets. "He said he is a patriot and loves Egypt and its people."

Brotherhood says 'premeditated murder'

Mohammed Soudan, a leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood in London, said Morsi's death is the equivalent of "premeditated murder" saying that the former president, in jail since 2013, was banned from receiving medicine or visits and there was little information about his health condition.

He added that Morsi during his trial was "placed behind a glass cage."

"No one can hear him or know what is happening to him. He hasn't received any visits for months or nearly a year. He complained before that he doesn't get his medicine."

Yehya Hamad, a former minister in Mohamed Morsi's government, blamed Egyptian authorities for Morsi's death, in an interview with TRT World.