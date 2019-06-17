The leader of the opposition in the UK, Jeremy Corbyn, has been accused of being a threat to national security for questioning the US narrative on Iran.

As the US seeks to up the ante on Iran, it has sought to rally international support towards its hardening position. The attack on two oil tankers last week has been blamed on the Islamic Republic by the US, however, the Trump administration has offered no evidence to back its claim.

The Conservative Party is in the midst of an election campaign to replace Theresa May as prime minister and all the front runners have attacked Corbyn for seeking further proof on the last attack in the Gulf region.

Corbyn has challenged the UK government’s claim that it had ‘credible evidence’ that Iran was behind the attack on two oil tankers last week.

“Britain should act to ease tensions in the Gulf, not fuel a military escalation that began with US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement,” said Corbyn.

Corbyn’s response was immediately attacked by the British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, labelling it as “pathetic”.

Hunt, went on to say: “Why can he never bring himself to back British allies, British intelligence or British interests?”

The suggestion that asking for evidence on an issue that has global consequences is somehow tantamount to betraying your country has been levelled against Corbyn often.

Another Conservative leadership contender, Michael Gove, said: “Jeremy Corbyn’s comments on Iran show once again he is not fit to be trusted with our national security.”