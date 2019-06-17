Indian police have rescued 27 child workers from a factory making biscuits for one of the country's leading brands, a local child welfare official said on Monday.

Police and child welfare officials raided the factory used by Parle Products Private Limited, makers of some of India's most popular biscuits, in the eastern city of Raipur over the weekend after receiving a tip-off.

Parle Products said it had strict rules against the use of child labour for both its own factories and would investigate the Raipur factory, which was operated by another company.

"The boys have told us that they were working from 8 am to 8 pm packing biscuits and running the machines," said Kantanath Sinha, a member of the Raipur child welfare committee.

"At least three boys are below 14 years of age."

Indian labour law allows those aged between 15 to 18 to work only in select non-hazardous industries and for limited hours.

India ranks 47th worst in child labour index

A global Child Labour Index released last month by the consultancy Verisk Maplecroft ranked India 47th worst of 198 countries and said it had made "no tangible improvement" since a previous study in 2016.

"The factory, in this case, is not owned or run by Parle Products and is operated by a third-party sub-contractor," said Mayank Shah, a senior executive at Parle Products.