An Italian diplomat and two mountaineering workers in Pakistan said on Monday that an avalanche had stranded a group of four Italian and three Pakistani climbers on a mountain in the country’s north.

A tour operator, Ashraf Aman, who arranged the expedition, said the avalanche hit the seven mountaineers when they were descending.

"I cannot comment on their condition at this stage, but a helicopter is being arranged. Volunteers from the area are being dispatched there," he said.

He gave no further details.

Italian Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo confirmed Monday’s incident happened in the northern district of Ghizar, but he also gave no further details.

Rescue mission on Tuesday

According to Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Pakistan Alpine Club, authorities were trying to send a helicopter to the district of Ghizar on Tuesday in an effort to rescue all the stranded climbers and bring them safely back to the base camp.

He said it was difficult to say what the condition of the climbers was.