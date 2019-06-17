Istanbul's mayoral election rerun gained momentum on June 16 as Binali Yildirim, representing the People's Alliance (AK Party and MHP), and his political foe Ekrem Imamoglu, representing the Nation Alliance, faced each other on national television, debating different aspects of their proposed policies.

This was the first live televised political debate since 2002 when the then AK Party leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan went head-to-head with CHP party leader Deniz Baykal, moderated by seasoned journalist Ugur Dundar.

The polls will be conducted across the city on June 23 as the results of the initial election held on March 31 were annulled by the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

Moderated by veteran journalist and TV presenter Ismail Kucukkaya, the three-hour debate allowed Yildirim and Imamoglu to discuss major aspects of the election and their promises to the public should they be chosen.

Why the election is being renewed

Answering Kucukkaya’s question, Yildirim said: “Certain odd things happened, the election became tainted and finally the Supreme Election Council evaluated the situation and decided on a renewal of the election.”

Yildirim added that his alliance would have preferred a recount to lay to rest any questions about the initial election, but that Imamoglu’s party (The Republican People’s Party - CHP) refused to go along with this proposition.

Imamoglu answered the same question and said that there was no such rejection. Imamoglu also pointed out that during the night of March 31, Anadolu Agency stopped reporting the results on TV at the same time that Yildirim announced he had won the election. He also added that the data the CHP had was different and that Imamoglu had announced his win based on that data.

Imamoglu said that the March 31 election was “as pure as mother’s milk” and noted that according to the YSK there was no theft, as the AK Party suggests, and that the revote is a “struggle for democracy” not just for Istanbul, but for the greater country.

Election promises

Yildirim said that homemakers are important to the People's Alliance, noting the women take care of children and house work, and need to socialise as well. Yildirim said the municipality will purchase handiwork from homemakers and will provide up to 1,000 Turkish lira per family.

Yildirim said he would also construct hundreds of kindergartens so that homemakers can leave their children in daycare.

Imamoglu said he was happy that Yildirim’s election promises mirrored his own. Yildirim objected to this description, saying he was a candidate and of course he would have promises to the electorate.

Imamoglu said he would start with opening kindergartens in 150 neighbourhoods. Imamoglu added that they would help women find employment, and also support women and children who are victims of domestic violence with special teams.

The economy and joblessness in Istanbul

Imamoglu said one in every three young people is jobless in Istanbul, and one in two university students is unemployed. He put the joblessness rate in Istanbul at 15 percent, and said that he would work on putting an end to extravagance and waste so that he could battle poverty and joblessness.