At least 12 migrants were killed as a boat capsised off the south-western Aegean coast of Turkey on Monday. Another 31 migrants were rescued.

Search and rescue operations for the missing are under way.

At least 50 illegal immigrants lost their lives on their way to Europe through Turkey this year, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency in May 2019.

Most of the deaths took place along the Turkish-Iranian border, where 32 migrants froze to death while trying to cross to Van province in eastern Turkey from Iran.