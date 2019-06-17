At least 30 people were killed in a triple suicide attack in northeast Nigerian state of Borno, state emergency officials said on Monday, in the biggest mass killing this year by suicide bombers.

"Yesterday around 8 pm (1900 GMT) it was reported that there was a very loud explosion in (the village of) Konduga. On reaching the scene of the incident we found there was a lot of casualties. In fact, the death toll was over 30 and the injured over 42," an emergency service official told Reuters news agency.

The military did not respond to a request for comment.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Bombers targeted football fans

The Boko Haram group and its Daesh splinter group have often carried out attacks targeting civilians and the military in Borno state.

Their attacks have claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced millions of people.