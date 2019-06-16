The head of Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord announced on Sunday a new political initiative and elections in a bid to move the conflict-wracked country beyond eight years of chaos.

"I present today a political initiative for a way out of crisis... (involving) simultaneous presidential and legislative elections before the end of 2019," GNA head Fayez al Sarraj said in a short speech broadcast by Libya al-Wataniya TV, without specifying a date for polls.

He proposed a forum that would be attended by "influential national forces on the political and social scene, and supporters of a peaceful and democratic solution" to Libya's crisis.

Sarraj's GNA holds Tripoli, but strongman Khalifa Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army holds the east and much of the south of the country.

The LNA launched an offensive to take the capital in early April, but counter-attacks by forces loyal to the GNA have resulted in a stalemate on the southern outskirts.

UN mission to support initiative

Sarraj said his proposed initiative would take place with support from the UN mission in Libya.

"Our army and the forces which support it have given a lesson in bravery to (Haftar) and to his militias," Sarraj said.

"His army has been broken, likewise that of his triumphalist entry to Tripoli that he presented as a two-day walk," he added.