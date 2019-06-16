Forces belonging to regime leader Bashar al Assad attacked a Turkish observation point in Syria's Idlib province and it was retaliated with heavy weapons, Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said regime forces launched an artillery attack from Idlib region's Tall Bazan area to Murak area, where a Turkish observation point is situated.

It said the regime attack was "deliberate" and was retaliated with heavy weapons.

TRT World's Obaida Hitto brings more from Cilvegozu border crossing, the Turkey-Syria Border.

Partial material damage was reported, but without casualties.