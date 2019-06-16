WORLD
3 MIN READ
Severe heat kills dozens in India's Bihar state
The deaths occurred in three districts of the impoverished northern state, where temperatures have hovered around 45 degrees Celsius in recent days, senior health official Vijay Kumar told AFP.
Severe heat kills dozens in India's Bihar state
File photo shows a boy pouring water over his head on a hot summer day in India. / AFP
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
June 16, 2019

Severe heat has left dozens dead over a 24-hour period in India's Bihar state, as the country enters a third week of searing temperatures, officials said Sunday.

The deaths occurred in three districts of the impoverished northern state, where temperatures have hovered around 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in recent days, senior health official Vijay Kumar told AFP.

Forty-nine people died in three districts of the Magadh region that has been hit by drought, he said.

"It was a sudden development on Saturday afternoon. People affected by heatstroke were rushed to different h ospitals," Kumar added.

"Most of them died on Saturday night and some on Sunday morning during treatment."

Kumar said about 40 more people were being treated at a government-run hospital in Aurangabad.

"Patients affected by heat stroke are still being brought, the death toll is likely to increase if the heatwave continues."

Most of the victims were aged above 50 and were rushed to hospitals in semi-conscious state with symptoms of high fever, diarrhoea and vomiting.

RECOMMENDED

Twenty-seven people died in Aurangabad district, 15 in Gaya and seven in Nawada district, officials said.

State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of $5,700 (400,000 rupees) for the family of each victim.

Harsh Vardhan, India's health minister, said people should not leave their homes until temperatures fall.

"Intense heat affects brain and leads to various health issues," he said.

Large parts of northern India have endured more than two weeks of sweltering heat. Temperatures have risen above 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in the desert state of Rajasthan.

A heatwave in 2015 left more than 3,500 dead in India and Pakistan.

In 2017, researchers said South Asia, which is home to one fifth of the world's population, could see heat levels rise to unsurvivable levels by the end of the century if no action is taken on global warming.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says