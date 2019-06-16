A woman has drowned in Lake Geneva when her sightseeing boat sank as a violent storm battered parts of Switzerland on Saturday, police said.

A man who was in the same boat was able to swim to another vessel from where he fired "two flares", said Joanna Matta, police spokeswoman for the canton (region) of Geneva.

The man told officers that the woman had been "passing through Geneva" and that the storm had taken them "by surprise", Matta said.

Three police boats and emergency services rushed to the scene. Police divers later retrieved the woman's body from the lake.

The victim, whose nationality remains unknown, was then taken to a hospital in Geneva where she was declared dead.