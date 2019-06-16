WORLD
2 MIN READ
Heavy storms kill at least two people in Switzerland, France - authorities
Authorities said that a tourist has drowned in Switzerland's Lake Geneva after her boat capsized in a driving storm, and another was killed in nearby France after high winds brought down a tree on her campsite.
Heavy storms kill at least two people in Switzerland, France - authorities
A police speedboat rescue a boat capsized after a massive storm during the Bol d'Or sailing race on Lake Geneva on June 15, 2019 next to Chexbres, western Switzerland. / AFP
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
June 16, 2019

A woman has drowned in Lake Geneva when her sightseeing boat sank as a violent storm battered parts of Switzerland on Saturday, police said.

A man who was in the same boat was able to swim to another vessel from where he fired "two flares", said Joanna Matta, police spokeswoman for the canton (region) of Geneva.

The man told officers that the woman had been "passing through Geneva" and that the storm had taken them "by surprise", Matta said.

Three police boats and emergency services rushed to the scene. Police divers later retrieved the woman's body from the lake. 

The victim, whose nationality remains unknown, was then taken to a hospital in Geneva where she was declared dead.

RECOMMENDED

In a separate incident, the storm also damaged some of the 465 boats taking part in the 81st edition of the Bol d'Or, an annual regatta on Lake Geneva, the event's press service said.

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed the participants on Saturday afternoon, causing boats to capsize although nobody was injured.

However, the storm broke the mast of the ultra-fast "Real Team" catamaran, which had been in the lead and was forced to pull out of the race.

The bad weather struck western Switzerland on Saturday afternoon, bringing hail and winds reaching up to 110 kph, according to the national forecaster MeteoSwiss.

In the neighbouring French region of Haute-Savoie, the storm also caused damage and left a 51-year-old German tourist dead after a tree came down at a campsite.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says