A car bomb went off on Saturday at a checkpoint near the Somali parliament, killing eight people and injuring 16, medical and police sources said.

"We have confirmed eight people killed and 16 others wounded in the blast," the private Aamin Ambulance service said.

A second blast on a key road leading to the airport of the Somali capital Mogadishu did not cause any casualties.

"I was at a short distance from the blast and I saw several people dead including two women, a passenger and two men, some of whom were elderly," a witness Hussein Mohamed told the AP.

"This is really very terrible."

Militant group Al Shabab, which often targets the capital, said the blasts were meant to strike the first line of security checkpoints for the heavily fortified airport and the presidential palace. The airport is home to a number of diplomatic offices. The palace is a frequent target of the group.

Revenge attack

Nine civilians were executed by a local militia after the killing of a policeman by Al Shabab, police said on Saturday.