Iran will continue scaling back compliance with a nuclear deal unless other signatories to the pact show "positive signals," the Iranian president said on Saturday as tensions with the United States escalated over tanker attacks in the Gulf region.

"Obviously, Iran cannot stick to this agreement unilaterally," President Hassan Rouhani told Russian, Chinese and other Asian leaders at a conference in Tajikistan.

His comments follow US President Donald Trump saying he was ready to launch talks with Iran whenever it was ready, even as he blamed Tehran for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

"We want to get them back to the table," Trump told Fox News in an interview. "I'm ready when they are," adding that he was in "no rush."

Asked how to he planned to address Tehran and stop any further incidents, Trump said: "We'll see what happens."

Washington accuses Tehran of carrying out Thursday's attacks on two oil tankers in a vital oil shipping route at the mouth of the Gulf.

Tehran has denied having any role.

No mention on tanker attacks

Rouhani did not refer to this week's tanker incident in his speech to the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, behind held in the Tajik capital Dushanbe.

"It is necessary that all the sides of this agreement contribute to restoring it," he said, adding that Iran needed to see "positive signals" from other signatories to the pact, which include Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany.