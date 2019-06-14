Demonstrators rallied in the Algerian capital on Friday to keep up their demands for the ouster of all officials linked to the former president, unappeased by the detention of two ex-premiers.

The protest came a day after former prime minister Abdelmalek Sellal joined a long list of prominent politicians and businessmen who have been detained as part of investigations into corruption.

"Thieves, you have pillaged the country," the crowds of protesters marching in Algiers chanted.

"They deserve what they got... and they must be held accountable by the people for their actions," said protester Mohammed, who declined to give his surname.

Thursday's supreme court decision against Sellal, an ally of ex-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, came a day after another former premier, Ahmed Ouyahia, was also remanded in custody as part of a graft probe.

"Jailing Ouyahia and Sellal is an excellent thing," said Cherif Tigrin, a 40-year-old carpenter taking part in the massive rally in the centre of Algiers.

"But we must continue" to protest as long as Bouteflika's cronies remain in power, he said.

Algerians have been holding massive protests since February, after an ailing Bouteflika announced plans to seek a fifth term in office.

'Struggle continues'

The veteran leader resigned on April 2 as the pressure against him to quit mounted from all sides, only hours after army chief and close ally General Ahmed Gaid Salah demanding impeachment proceedings against him.