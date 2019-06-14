Russian-Chinese relations have been characterised by increasing intensity of activities at all levels. However, Russia’s recent turn to the east has not forced China to turn away from the West in quite the same way. For China, Russia remains a minor partner, whose interests China does not intend to take into account.

In search of a new ally

After the spring of 2014, Washington, together with its European allies, announced the first round of economic sanctions against Moscow.

Since then, Russia has been forced to pivot towards the East and more recently, Africa. Moscow, as a result, has remembered its mighty Eastern neighbour, China, which at the beginning of the current decade, firmly secured its position as the world’s second-largest economy. Now Moscow aims to compensate for its losses by building up its relationship with the People’s Republic.

In the Russian media, the topic of Russian-Chinese cooperation has come to the fore, and the exchange of delegations and negotiations between the two countries have intensified.

Bitter statistics

Between 2013-2017 Russia's total trade with the world declined from $863.1 billion to $591.7 billion, or by 31.4 percent. China’s share in Russia's foreign trade over the same period increased from 10.3 percent to 14.7 percent. As a result, China has become Russia’s top trading power, squeezing out Germany, whose position weakened as it joined anti-Russian sanctions.

A number of factors hinder the further development of trade between the two countries. Imports from China to Russia steadily exceed Russian exports to China.

In 2016, Russian commodity exports amounted to $28 billion, and Chinese imports to $38.1 billion. The negative balance for Russia was $10.1 billion, and it wasn't much better in previous years.

Bilateral trade is hampered by Russia's weak export potential. Russia mainly exports oil and coal and some raw materials to China.

Another problem is smuggling, which is flourishing. It is widely known that Russia restricts nickel, copper and forestry exports to China. At the same time, only the official data from Chinese customs show that in the first half of 2017, Russia supplied nickel for $489 million, copper for $120 million to China and it is even harder to come by the numbers for forestry exports.

According to some sources, the smuggling trade is controlled almost exclusively by the Chinese. It is impossible to estimate it even indirectly since the goods are not registered by either Chinese or Russian customs but move along secret ‘corridors’.

Investments

According to the Central Bank of Russia, direct foreign investments from Russia to China are practically non-existent. As for direct Chinese investments in Russia, their accumulated volume is ridiculously small.

In the first half of 2018, Chinese investors took one billion dollars from the real estate sector of the Russian economy, and their total investment fell to $3.18 billion. Considering that the total volume of accumulated foreign direct investment in Russia in the middle of 2018 was $526.1 billion, it turns out that China’s share was only 0.6 percent.