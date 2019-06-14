Turkey's energy aspirations are creating frictions regionally and a new international conflict is brewing, this time in the Eastern Mediterranean, and statements coming from the European Union and US diplomats are fueling this tension rather calming it down.

The chief of EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini stated, “We express grave concern over Turkey's announced intention to carry out drilling activities within the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus.”

The American official statement on the matter issued by the State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus followed in the same vein as Mogherini’s statement.

Instead of offering a blueprint for a solution that could be accepted by all parties, the reactions of EU and US officials only inflamed the situation. The assertion that Turkey’s activities in its southeastern shores are illegal will bode well for facilitating a resolution of existing disputes or result in regional prosperity for Greece, Turkey and Cypriots whether Turkish or Greek.

According to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), coastal states have exclusive economic zones (EZZ) up to 200 miles (320km of the maritime territory) offshore. That means Turkey along with Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots have overlapping claims of jurisdiction for offshore oil and gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

The government of Greek Cyprus is not the only state controlling the island — it controls the southern side and two-thirds of the Mediterranean island. The northern third belongs to Turkish Cypriots – the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Turkey along with the United Kingdom and Greece are the guarantors in protecting the rights of the Cypriots.

In that regard, Turkey's foreign ministry, Mevlut Cavusoglu, rejected Mogherini's statements and denoted the drillings were based on “legitimate rights” of Turkey. Cavusoglu also warned the government of Cyprus of “irresponsibly jeopardising the security and stability of the Eastern Mediterranean region, by disregarding the inalienable rights of the Turkish Cypriots.”

Today, in truth, Greek Cyprus gets along with Egypt and Israel to exploit the discovered resources leaving Turkey and the TRNC marginalised. They have signed similar deals with energy giants like Eni, Total and ExxonMobil. Acting unilaterally within an internationally disputed zone is counterproductive to finding a just resolution.

International actors, especially the EU should step up to the plate to pave the way for cooperation among the mentioned countries, including Turkey — in using these energy resources and exporting them before the international friction becomes a chronic condition.