Tensions between Iran and the US are at the highest they have been for years after an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Washington accused Iranian forces of attacking the vessels, presenting low resolution, black and white video, to show Iranian personnel collecting an unexploded mine.

The owner of the Kokuka Courageous, one of the ships targeted, said that its sailors saw ‘flying objects’ heading towards it.

Thursday’s attacks were similar in nature to a series of four attacks on ships off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in May.

“It is the assessment of the US government that the Islamic Republic of Iran is responsible for today's attacks in the Gulf of Oman,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

However, not all US politicians, journalists, and people, are ready to accept US assertions that Iran is behind the attacks, with many questioning the motivations behind the seeming march towards war.

“With impeachment growing more popular and 2020 Democrats winning big in head-to-head polls, a desperate Trump admin recklessly pushes America closer to war with Iran,” wrote podcast host Adam Best on Twitter, adding: “It’s not a coincidence.”

While activist Shaun King wrote: “The Trump government is clearly itching for a senseless war with Iran.”

Others were quick to draw comparisons with Washington’s biggest military confrontation of the last two decades - the 2003 invasion of Iraq.