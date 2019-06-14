Friday marks the second anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, a residential block fire, which killed at least 72 people and left hundreds more injured and homeless.

The blaze started with a faulty fridge but was accelerated by cladding placed on the exterior of the building during a refurbishment ordered by the local municipal council.

It is thought that a cheaper and more flammable version of the cladding was used to save the council money instead of one that may have provided greater protection against fire.

The incident remains one of the worst disasters in modern British history in terms of lives lost.

Tributes to those who died poured in on social media throughout Friday but that was alongside heavy criticism of the government’s actions both preceding and following the fire.

The Conservative government is being blamed for creating the conditions that led to the fire with its policy of fiscal austerity, which deprived councils of cash to ensure safe standards were maintained, and by ignoring warnings on the risk of fire.

On Thursday, the website Inside Housing revealed that then-Housing Minister, Gavin Barwell, had received multiple letters warning him on inadequate fire safety measure in tower blocks across the country.

The former MP is accused of failing to act on those warnings but was nevertheless later appointed as an advisor to outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May despite losing his seat in the 2017 election.