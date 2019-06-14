WORLD
2 MIN READ
Women strike in Switzerland for fairer pay, more equality
Turnout is uncertain for the Alpine country's first such protest in 28 years, but supporters vow to make their views clear at train stations, offices and other public sites during the morning commute.
A woman smiles at the start of a day-long and nationwide women's strike aimed at highlighting the country's poor record on defending the rights of women and families in Lausanne, Switzerland. June 14, 2019. / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
June 14, 2019

Women across Switzerland walked off their jobs and held demonstrations on Friday to demand fairer pay, more equality, and less sexual harassment and violence.

It's the first such protest in the Alpine country in 28 years.

Total turnout was uncertain but supporters were vowing to make their views clear at train stations, offices and other public sites during the morning commute.

Supporters hoped for a "violet wave," so-called for the color adopted for a movement whose main logo features a clenched fist inside a cross-and-circle Venus symbol.

Discontent over sexism and workplace inequality is underpinning the strike.

Many also want better pay specifically for domestic workers, teachers and caregivers, whose jobs are typically held more by women.

SOURCE:AP
