TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey to give 'appropriate' response to US letter - Kalin
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin says US acting defence secretary's letter to Turkey’s defence chief over F-35 fighter training programme is "against the spirit of alliance."
Turkey to give 'appropriate' response to US letter - Kalin
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin addressing media in Ankara in this file photo. / Getty Images
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
June 13, 2019

US acting defence secretary's letter to Turkey’s defence chief over F-35 fighter training programme is "against the spirit of alliance" and an "appropriate" response will be given, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday. 

He said that he has discussed the letter with US National Security Advisor John Bolton.

The letter sent last week said that Washington was cutting short a F-35 fighter jet training programme for Turkish pilots over “safety concerns.”      

Kalin said the US's attitude on Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air missile system would permanently harm bilateral relations and expressed hope that the US would give up this attitude.

Tensions between the US and Turkey have simmered over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems.

Washington claims the purchase will jeopardise Turkey's role in the F-35 fighter jet programme and has threatened sanctions.

RECOMMENDED

Turkey has said there is no conflict between the S-400 and the F-35 and has called for a working group to clarify the issue.    

Talking about Turkey's security situation, Kalin said that the possibility of the formation of a PKK state on the Turkish-Syrian border is out of question.

"Thanks to skilful leadership of our president, a PKK state, which was attempted to be established on the Turkish-Syrian border, is out of the question now," Kalin said after a Cabinet meeting in capital Ankara.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children. 

The PYD/YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch, and also works under the label of the SDF.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm