US acting defence secretary's letter to Turkey’s defence chief over F-35 fighter training programme is "against the spirit of alliance" and an "appropriate" response will be given, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.

He said that he has discussed the letter with US National Security Advisor John Bolton.

The letter sent last week said that Washington was cutting short a F-35 fighter jet training programme for Turkish pilots over “safety concerns.”

Kalin said the US's attitude on Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air missile system would permanently harm bilateral relations and expressed hope that the US would give up this attitude.

Tensions between the US and Turkey have simmered over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems.

Washington claims the purchase will jeopardise Turkey's role in the F-35 fighter jet programme and has threatened sanctions.