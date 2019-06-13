A suicide bomber walked up to an Afghan police vehicle in Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, and detonated an explosive device that killed three police and six civilians on Thursday, said provincial health department official Shoaib Sahak.

He said another 13 people were wounded, some of them seriously.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said security forces were the target of the attack. Several of the injured were police, he said.

No one took immediate responsibility for the attack, but Daesh and the Taliban operate in Nangarhar province.

Sultan Faizy has more details from the capital Kabul.

Afghanistan's security forces come under near-daily attacks by both Taliban and Daesh militants.