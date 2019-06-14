The situation in Kosovo is beyond tenuous, was the verdict United Nations Special Representative to the country Zahir Tanin offered to the Security Council on Tuesday.

His address coincided with the 20th anniversary of the international organisation’s presence in the former Yugoslav province. But even as he insists that there is much work left to be done in Kosovo, many there are beginning to feel Tanin and his colleagues in the UN Mission in Kosovo, or UNMIK, have outstayed their welcome.

Tensions have been bubbling quietly between Kosovo’s government in Pristina and the international bureaucrats. Those tensions now appear to have boiled over in the wake of the May 28 arrest by Kosovo Police of Russian and Kosovo-Serb UNMIK employees during an organised crime crackdown in the north of the country.

The arrest of the Russian, Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, was a focal point of another speech before the Security Council, that of Kosovo’s Ambassador to the United States Vlora Citaku, who concluded: “We don’t see a reason for UNMIK’s presence in our new republic.”

Citaku claimed that Krasnoshchenkov had deliberately allowed his official UN Jeep to form part of a roadblock erected by Kosovo-Serbs seeking to hinder the police operation that day. She added that Kosovo police believed Krasnoshchenkov’s Jeep had transported a chainsaw used to cut down trees for the roadblock.

Those statements were directly contradicted, however, by the UN’s top lawyer, Miguel de Serpa Soares, who told the Security Council that initial investigations indicated Krasnoshchenkov and his locally recruited colleague Dejan Dimovic “were on official assignment to monitor the police operations in northern Kosovo at the time of their arrest."

That last assertion did not ring true with Miodrag Milicevic, who heads Aktiv an NGO based in Mitrovica, a city in Kosovo’s north cut in two by the River Ibar.

The river also demarcates the predominantly Serb North from the Albanian south. The majority of Kosovars are ethnic Albanians. The scars of war still unhealed; the two sides seldom interact. From its offices north of the Ibar, Milicevic’s organisation advocates for the rights of Kosovo’s Serbs.

Prior to joining the NGO, Milicevic spent 15 years with the Kosovo mission Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, whose security protocols he said were directly copied from UNMIK’s own.

“We always had strict security orders basically to avoid the area of conflict and evacuate to a safe place,” Milicevic tells TRT World. “Why [Krasnoshchenkov] wasn’t respecting that is another question.”

Perceptions of bias

Whatever the truth of the matter, the incident has only served to inflame widespread suspicions about UNMIK among Kosovo’s Albanians. At best, UNMIK is thought to have an institutional bias towards the country’s Serb population.

At worst, the organisation is believed to be stacked with agents sent by Serbia’s traditional ally Russia to advance their shared policy aims in Kosovo.

Faruk Mujka’s office is on the south side of the Ibar, where he is Deputy Mayor of Mitrovica’s predominantly Albanian half. The river also separates him from UNMIK’s second-largest office, in Mitrovica North.

“It’s obvious that they don’t want to have any official contacts,” he said, adding that the only official meeting the mayor’s office has had with the international organisation since 2017 was when a new UNMIK chief of the mission arrived.

Commenting on the allegation that UNMIK funds and resources are disproportionately focused on Kosovo’s Serbs, the mission’s spokesperson pointed to a programme of $25,000 grants made available exclusively to projects shown to “promote inter-ethnic cooperation and peaceful co-existence of communities.”

Mujka is not convinced: “It's our concern that all UNMIK officers are working for Belgrade,” he said, adding that he believes Krasnoshchenkov was acting on orders from outside Kosovo on May 28 to assist local Serbs in resisting the police crackdown. “It's not only him, but the problem is also the majority of the team in UNMIK Mitrovica is working in this direction.”

His suspicions are encouraged by Krasnoshchenkov’s alleged career trajectory: “This guy was working earlier in an intelligence agency in Russia,” he said.

The allegation could not be independently verified by TRT World. However, it was corroborated by a source familiar with UNMIK’s international staff, who emphasised that it was not necessarily an indicator of anything untoward.

“Mikhail is former GRU,” the source said, referencing Russia’s military intelligence agency. “That's the funny thing about it because any of these Russian former military officers down here are former intelligence because they speak good English.”

The same source said that they doubted the Russian had been deliberately attempting to cause trouble on May 28. Noting Krasnoshchenkov has been living and working in northern Kosovo for nearly two decades, they said he was likely just overly protective of neighbours who had become friends over the years.

“He didn’t throw caution to the wind, but he should have been more circumspect,” they said.

NGO Aktiv Executive Director Milicevic, who has also had dealings with Krasnoshchenkov in the past, said while the Russian should face internal UNMIK discipline if he violated security procedures on May 28, that he seemed to be “a very decent person, very well balanced – never [showing] favour to the Serbian or any other community”.

An individual who previously worked closely with Krasnoshchenkov in UNMIK disputed this characterisation. The former colleague described the Russian as being part of a clique of pro-Serb staffers centred on UNMIK’s Mitrovica office.

“It’s a fact that in the north most people in UNMIK have a Slavic-speaking background, and they’re chosen carefully,” they said, adding that the majority belong to the “Russian school of thought” that UNMIK should never close.

The never-ending intervention

UNMIK was founded on June 10, 1999, with the passage of Security Council Resolution 1244, which brought an end to open warfare in Kosovo.