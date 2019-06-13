Turkish Aerospace will display for the first time the one-to-one mock-up of a Turkish fighter aircraft at the 17th International Paris Airshow, said the company on its website.

The airshow will take place at Le Bourget airport between June 17 and 23.

Turkish Aerospace will showcase its ATAK, ANKA, HURJET and GOKBEY platforms, at the fair.

"ATAK helicopter will perform flight demonstrations during the show," it said.

"The one-to-one mock-up of the Turkish Fighter Project, initiated to meet the needs of Turkish Armed Forces, which is the prime contractor of Turkish Aerospace, will be shown to the public for the first time in Paris," said the company.