TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Aerospace to display fighter jet at Paris airshow
For the first time, the company will showcase the one-to-one mock-up of a Turkish fighter aircraft at one of the world's largest aerospace fair shows in Paris.
Turkish Aerospace to display fighter jet at Paris airshow
Turkish Aerospace will showcase Turkish fighter jets at the International Paris Airshow. / AA
By Ayşe Nur Dok
June 13, 2019

Turkish Aerospace will display for the first time the one-to-one mock-up of a Turkish fighter aircraft at the 17th International Paris Airshow, said the company on its website.

The airshow will take place at Le Bourget airport between June 17 and 23.

Turkish Aerospace will showcase its ATAK, ANKA, HURJET and GOKBEY platforms, at the fair.

"ATAK helicopter will perform flight demonstrations during the show," it said.

"The one-to-one mock-up of the Turkish Fighter Project, initiated to meet the needs of Turkish Armed Forces, which is the prime contractor of Turkish Aerospace, will be shown to the public for the first time in Paris," said the company.

RECOMMENDED

"Turkey will demonstrate once again its infrastructure, technologies and abilities to produce 5th generation jet aircraft, which is therefore considered invaluable to a leading power like the USA, Russia and China."

Temel Kotil, the president and CEO of Turkish Aerospace said "for the first time we will exhibit a Turkish fighter[jet] in Paris in order to show our capabilities."

"Thus, Turkey will demonstrate that there is no difference from other countries from the point of view of technological infrastructure.”

Founded in 1973, Turkish Aerospace is the prime contractor of the Turkish Fighter Project, established to meet the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm