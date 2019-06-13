In the run-up to the recent Indian parliamentary election, the federal government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi desperately tried to hide the elephant in the room – which was the struggling Indian economy. Modi’s electoral machine probably succeeded in pushing the government’s version of reality, given his party’s resounding win at the polls.

But the fig leaf has slipped. Modi’s former economic adviser Arvind Subramanian last week in a working paper at Harvard concluded that the country’s growth rate was not the high seven percent as the government wanted Indians to believe, but a measly 4.5 percent.

What this means is that, contrary to the claim that India was one of the fastest growing economies in the world, it has dropped at least 50 places down. The government is denying the figures and has said it will come out with a pointed rebuttal of Subramanian’s claims. But, the adviser’s bombshell has attracted a lot of attention as several independent economic experts and observers already suspected this.

The sexed-up economic figure of seven percent growth is the latest in the long line of data gaming that the Modi government has been accused of. It started in 2015 with the change in the manner in which GDP (Gross Domestic Product) was calculated. The government shifted the base for calculation from the wholesale price of a product received by the producer to the market price paid by the consumer.

This instantly pushed up the GDP, attracting disbelief from a section of the intelligentsia and economic experts. And then, in November 2016, came Modi’s shock move to ban currency notes of the value of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. The demonetisation, considered by many to be the second most thoughtless decision in independent India since the declaration of Emergency in 1975, all but killed the economy the effects of which continue to be felt three years later.

Now, leave aside the economic figures and data for a moment. To check how India's economy is doing, look around, examine anecdotal evidence and empirical data.

The real estate industry, across the country, is in a coma since demonetisation. The automobile industry has seen sales slump by 21 percent in May compared to the same month the previous year, the biggest fall in sales in the last 18 years. But the biggest breaking news of them all is that unemployment figures are at their highest level in 45 years.

As the global business website, Quartz put it, “lower consumer spending, sluggish investments, and slower growth in agriculture and manufacturing, are retarding growth.”

The federal BJP (Indian Peoples’ Party) government has covered itself with disgrace as far as dishing out data is concerned. While it is understandable that any government would want shiny figures on its economic performance, it is baffling that it may have resorted to window dressing data when the source data does not reflect the alternative reality that the government has created.