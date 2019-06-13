Iran will not repeat its "bitter experience" of negotiating with the United States, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday, amid an escalating confrontation between Tehran and Washington.

Abe, who visited Tehran carrying a message to Iranian leaders from US President Donald Trump, warned on Wednesday of unintended clashes in the crisis-hit Middle East after meeting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Tensions between the United States and Iran, already at a high pitch, were expected to escalate further on Thursday after reports of attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf.

Washington has dispatched additional forces to the region in recent weeks after accusing Tehran of threatening shipping there. Iran has denied being behind previous similar attacks.

State media quoted Khamenei as saying in his meeting with Abe: "I do not see Trump as worthy of any message exchange, and I do not have any reply for him, now or in future."

Khamenei also said Trump's promise not to seek regime change in Iran was "a lie", adding that he did not believe Washington's offer of honest negotiations with Tehran.

Strains between Washington and Tehran have sharply increased in recent weeks, a year after the United States abandoned a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers to curb Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.