WORLD
1 MIN READ
Albania's parliament to vote on ousting president
Parliament debates a no-confidence motion against Albania's President Ilir Meta after he canceled the June 30 municipal elections.
Albania's parliament to vote on ousting president
Albanian President Ilir Meta speaks during a news conference in capital Tirana, Albania on June 10, 2019. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
June 13, 2019

Albania's parliament has started to debate a no-confidence motion against President Ilir Meta after he cancelled upcoming municipal elections.

Thursday's no-confidence vote is expected to take place after five hours of debate.

Meta cancelled the June 30 municipal elections fearing tensions would rise if they were held, because the opposition was boycotting them and threatening to prevent the voting from taking place.

RECOMMENDED

The governing Socialists need 94 votes to oust Meta which they don't have in the 140-seat parliament.

Even if they get the numbers, the Constitutional Court makes the final decision.

The court has been dysfunctional for about a year after most of its judges were fired.

Prime Minister Edi Rama insists the municipal elections will go ahead as scheduled.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm