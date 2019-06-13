Planes from the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen bombed areas around the capital Sanaa on Thursday, residents and the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said.

On Wednesday, the coalition vowed to respond firmly to a Houthi missile attack on a civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia that wounded 26 people.

Masirah said there had been raids on three sites, including military targets belonging to Houthi forces, on the outskirts of Sanaa.

Residents told Reuters the strikes had targeted military camps west and north of the city.

There was no immediate confirmation from the coalition about the strikes.

Saudi warns Iran over Yemeni rebel airport attack

Riyadh accused Tehran on Thursday of ordering a Yemeni rebel missile strike at a Saudi airport and warned of "grave consequences".

"The continuation of the Iranian regime’s aggression and reckless escalation, whether directly or through its militias, will result in grave consequences," deputy defence minister Prince Khaled bin Salman tweeted.

"We will confront the Houthi militia's crimes with unwavering resolve," said Prince Khaled, a son of King Salman.

"Their targeting of a civilian airport exposes to the world the recklessness of Iran's escalation and the danger it poses to regional security and stability."

Tehran has always denied providing more than moral support to the rebels.