A rebellion and sedition trial resulting from a push to take the Cataloniaregion out of Spain wrapped up Wednesday with prosecuted leaders arguing they exercised their democratic rights by holding a banned independence referendum.

The dozen ex-officials and activists on trial, who hope to avoid prison sentences, told the Spanish Supreme Court in Madrid that long-running secession efforts in Catalonia were part of a political conflict with national authorities and didn't belong in a courtroom.

"Casting a vote cannot be considered a crime," former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras said in his final statement, adding that the 2017 secession bid for which he was charged had been non-violent.

"The best for everyone would be to place this issue back in the sphere of politics ... which it never should have left," Junqueras said as four months of hearings in the high-profile case drew to a close.

A decision in the case is expected in several months.

Catalonia's independence push triggered Spain's worst constitutional crisis in decades as the Spanish government dissolved Catalonia's regional parliament, removed the region's government from office and transferred their duties to Madrid.

The defendants have become a potent symbol for the Catalan independence movement, and the trial's outcome could set the tone for Spanish politics for years to come.

State prosecutors are seeking a 25-year sentence for Junqueras for rebellion, which under Spanish law requires proving that violence was used to disrupt the country's constitutional order.

Prosecutors accuse the defendants of trying to stage a coup. Most defense lawyers argued their clients were, at the most, guilty of disobedience, which could mean fines a nd a possible ban from holding public office.