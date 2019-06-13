Traffic was restored in the heart of Hong Kong on Thursday following violent clashes the day before between police and protesters who oppose legislation that would allow extradition of criminal suspects, including to mainland China, for trial.

But protest leaders announced plans for another mass rally on Sunday.

The events in the former British colony mark possibly its biggest political crisis since its handover to Chinese rule in 1997, and pose a profound challenge to Chinese president and head of the Communist Party Xi Jinping.

Nearly two years ago, Xi issued a stern address in the city stating that Beijing would not tolerate Hong Kong becoming a base for what the party considers a foreign-inspired campaign to undermine its rule.

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes reports.

Yet the mostly young throngs of well-organized protesters seemed little deterred by such threats, even as they took pains to remain anonymous by wearing masks, declining to give their full names to journalists and using cash rather than stored value cards to buy subway tickets.

The demonstrations also follow the 30th anniversary of China's bloody suppression of the student-led pro-democracy protests centered on Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

Hong Kong held one of its biggest rallies in recent years earlier this month to honour the hundreds or possibly thousands killed in the army assault and to demand a full investigation into the crackdown, in what was seen as a further sign of defiance against Beijing.