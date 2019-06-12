Turkey has already bought the Russian S-400 missile defence systems, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, stressing that it is a done deal.

“I'm not saying Turkey will buy S-400 defence systems, it has already bought them; we’ve closed the deal,” Erdogan told his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s group meeting in the capital Ankara.

He noted that Ankara and Moscow signed the deal with a pledge for a reasonable price and future joint production.

“It [S-400 systems] is coming in a short time,” Erdogan added.

Touching on Turkey’s procurement of F-35 fighter jets from the US, Erdogan said his country is not only a customer, but also co-producer of the jets.