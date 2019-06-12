Rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir have launched an attack on paramilitary soldiers, killing five soldiers, police said on Wednesday. One unidentified rebel also died in the fighting.

Police said at least two rebels in a car approached soldiers patrolling streets in the southern town of Anantnag [also called Islamabad] on Wednesday and jumped out while firing at them.

The soldiers shot back and in the exchange of gunfire five soldiers and a rebel were killed.

Three soldiers and a police officer were injured.

Indian soldiers cordoned off the area and were looking for the second rebel.

India extends president's rule

The attack came as the regional governor approved an extension of the president's rule in the disputed Himalayan region for six months effective July 3, officials said.

"Based on the prevailing situation in the state as stated in the report of Governor of Jammu and Kashmir [India-administered Kashmir], the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the extension of president's rule in Jammu and Kashmir," according to a statement by the government.

The region is currently under the presidential rule, under which the federal government directly rules the state.

The region has not had an elected government since June 2018, when Prime Minister Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party pulled out of an alliance with the regional pro-India People's Democratic Party.

Deadly conflict

Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety.

Resistance groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country in a UN-backed or sponsored plebiscite.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir's mostly Muslim population and most people support the rebels' cause against Indian rule.

Nearly 100,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown since 1989.

Brutal tactics

The Indian military has been accused of suppressing the Kashmiri uprising using brutal tactics, including the notorious pellet guns, which have wounded or blinded many Kashmiris.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, which Pakistan denies. Islamabad says it only backs Kashmiris politically and diplomatically.