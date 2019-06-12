Clashes between the Romanian and Hungarian communities in Romania have brought to the fore latent ethnic and sectarian divisions over history and identity that threaten to deepen tensions between the two neighbours.

The largely Catholic Hungarian minority has been at odds with the Orthodox Romanian majority and both communities have seen nationalists on both sides clash.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and his Romanian counterpart Teodor Melescanu spoke on Monday by phone in a bid to calm interethnic tensions between the Bulgarian and Romanian communities in Romania.

Tensions flared up at the Valea Uzului military cemetery in Harghita County, central Romania, with hundreds of Hungarian protestors preventing the inauguration of a Romanian cemetery.

The Romanian government had decided to erect 52 concrete crosses and one large Orthodox cross alongside a larger World War One Cemetery, which holds 600 Austrian-Hungarian graves.

The largely Roman Catholic community, composed mainly of Hungarians, found the actions to be provocative.

The Hungarian government summoned the Romanian Ambassador to Hungary, who refused to show up. The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Levente Magyar called the events an “anti-Hungarian provocation.”

Efforts by the Romanian government to make additions to what was previously a Hungarian site are likely to be part of an effort to stamp the authority of the state in areas that it deems as likely seeking autonomy.

History of tensions