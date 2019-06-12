Turkey's defence minister on Wednesday objected to a letter sent by the US, saying it "is not in line with the spirit of alliance."

Speaking to reporters in Gebele, Azerbaijan, Hulusi Akar said: "We have noticed [...] that the manner is not in line with the spirit of alliance. We are accordingly preparing a response."

US Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan sent a letter to Akar last week, saying Washington will cut short a training program on F-35 fighter jets for Turkish pilots over "safety concerns".

"We've suspended some of the activities in terms of training. We haven't suspended any of the maintenance activity," the letter said.

Akar reiterated that Turkey has always remained committed to its responsibility toward NATO and the US

"To date, we have fulfilled all of our responsibilities without any delay or interruption toward the US and NATO," he said.