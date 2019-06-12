As one passenger after another passes through security at London’s Heathrow Airport, that resounding noise that occurs, randomly selecting people to complete a second stage security check.

I complied as you do and as I’ve done many times before, but this time it was different.

Everyone passing through is doing the same thing. The problem is when additional security checks claim to be selecting at random but the vast majority of people chosen fit into particular groups, it doesn’t quite add up. It just so happens that as I scanned the security aisles on Sunday; the only other person I saw go through additional security happened to be a Muslim man while so many others breezed past.

At least 200,000 people use Heathrow Airport every day, but every single time I travel, either my husband or I am stopped for additional security checks. I had become used to it, but then it happened to my one-year-old it makes me wonder how it might have made her feel and how it will continue to impact her if such seemingly discriminatory practices continue to be implemented. I’d like to see the statistics on the selection criteria, but I have little doubt this will ever be made public.

This isn’t just a problem in the UK but a Europe-wide one. As we flew to Istanbul, Turkey’s national football team landed in Iceland’s Keflavik Airport, where they were held for more than three hours in a shocking episode that can only be attributed to Islamophobia.

After I took to Twitter to share my outrage over the treatment I faced at Heathrow, former BBC journalist Saima Mir shared her experience of travelling to Helsinki where she was stopped for additional security checks at every stage while her non-Muslim companion was ignored throughout.