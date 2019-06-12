Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe travelled to Tehran on Wednesday to warn that an "accidental conflict" could be sparked amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US, a message that came hours after Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels attacked a Saudi airport, wounding 26 people.

"There is a possibility of accidental conflict and a military conflict should be prevented at all costs," Abe told a joint news conference in Tehran with the Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani.

He added: "It is essential that Iran plays a constructive role in building solid peace and stability in the Middle East."

'Positive change' if US ends 'economic war'

Abe's plane landed at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport on Wednesday afternoon where he was greeted by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

He immediately met Iranian President Rouhani and will see Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini on Thursday.

Rouhani said he expects a "very positive change" in the Middle East and the world if the US stops its economic pressure against the Islamic republic through sanctions.

"If there are some tensions, (their) roots stem from America's economic war against Iran. Whenever it stops we will witness a very positive change in the region and the world," Rouhani said at a joint news conference.

Highest-level trip

Abe's trip is the highest-level effort yet to de-escalate the crisis as Tehran appears poised to break the 2015 nuclear deal it struck with world powers, an accord that the Trump administration pulled out of last year.

It's also the first visit of a sitting Japanese premier in the 40 years since the Islamic Revolution.

But success may prove difficult for Abe, as the Iran-backed Houthi rebel attack on Saudi's Abha regional airport underscored.

Separately, the front page of the Iranian daily Farheekhtegan, or Educated, published on Wednesday morning a picture of a mushroom cloud from a nuclear blast — a reference to America's bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II.

"How Can You Trust A War Criminal, Mr. Abe?" the newspaper asked in dual English and Farsi headlines.

Hard-line news outlets in Iran immediately picked up the front page from the paper, published by students of Islamic Azad University, which has campuses across the nation.